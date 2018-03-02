Ruthie Hannegan, 67, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 27, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Bridge Point Fellowship Church in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Lance Faulkner. Burial will follow the service at Jett Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Bridge Point Fellowship Church.

Born in Conroe, Texas, on September 21, 1950, she was the daughter of Tommy L. Reed and Betty Ann McCants Reed. Ruthie worked as the Office Manager at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for 35 years. She was a member of Bridge Point Fellowship Church, SASS women’s group at Bridge Point, and formerly a member of “In Loving Memory”, a group for mothers who have lost a child. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and whole heartedly loved and adored her grandchildren. She fought a good fight for her family since being diagnosed with cancer in 2015. Ruthie was a wonderful woman who leaves behind a legacy of faith and a devoted love for Christ and family. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Betty Reed; son, John Hannegan; and brother, David Reed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Kent Hannegan; daughters, Carrie Prouse and husband Chad, of Orangefield, TX and Katie Hunt and husband Slade, of Orangefield, TX; grandchildren, Davin Kalena, Sadie Prouse, Harper Hunt, Hayes Hunt, and Sophia Prouse; aunt, Dr. Kay Claybar, of Austin, TX; and her uncle, Bobby McCants, of Victoria, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at P.O. Box 4486 Houston, TX 77210.

