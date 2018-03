Mrs. Istre’s 4th grade science class celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday by participating in a S.T.E.M project. Students read Horton Hatches an Egg then collaborated ideas to “hatch” a plan, create a nest, test the design and lastly make changes to improve the nest in order to keep the egg from being cracked. The little engineers had lots of creative fun in honor of Dr.Suess.

