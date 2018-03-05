Orangefield High School’s UIL Academic Team traveled to Emory, Texas to compete in the Rains High School Last Chance UIL Academic Invitational meet on Saturday, March 3rd. The team took Friday to travel and stopped for a tour of Tyler Junior College. The tour was given by a 2017 graduate of Orangefield High School, Savannah Grant. Twenty-six students competed on Saturday and brought home 24 medals. The following are the results:Informative Speaking-Lindsey Romero 6th Place; Persuasive Speaking-Alexis Sturrock-4th Place and Trever Jenkins-6th Place; Poetry Interpretation-Abby Overman-1st Place and Kassidy Boyett-6th Place; Prose Interpretation-Jezlyn Matlock-1st Place, Shelby Vogt-3rd Place, and Kathryn Scott-4th Place; Editorial Writing-Whitney Flanigan-1st Place and Ronnie Elkins-2nd Place; Feature Writing-Whitney Flanigan-3rd Place;News Writing-Whitney Flanigan-2nd Place, Kassidy Boyett-4th Place, and Gracie Donnaud-6th Place; Headline Writing-Ronnie Elkins-3rd place; Copy Editing-Whitney Flanigan-5th Place; Spelling and Vocabulary-Ronnie Elkins-3rd Place; Accounting-Zach Patronis-1st Place, Emily Havens-2nd Place, and 1st Place Accounting Team-Patronis, Havens, and Drew Worthy; Computer Applications-Cade Prejean-4th Place and Drew Worthy-5th Place; Science-Liam Downs-2nd Place Overall and 1st Place 12th Grader. Congratulations to these students and their sponsors. The District Meet is up next on Saturday, March 24th and will be hosted by LCM High School.

About The Record Newspapers