St. Mary Catholic School’s Student Council participated in the Texas Association of Student Council’s District 17 Spring Convention. Under the direction of Advisor, Angie Smith, the group once again received Sweepstakes recognition. This award consists of Outstanding Student Council, Outstanding Pride and Patriotism, Outstanding Community Service, Outstanding Energy and Environment and Outstanding Drugs, Alcohol, Safety and Health. The students presented four different table talks at the convention held at Lumberton High School. The talks consisted of See You at the Pole, Veterans Day Program, Wind and Solar Power and Community Service and Tobacco Prevention.

Congratulations to Mrs. Smith and her Student Council on a job well done!!

Pictured are (left to right) Elizabeth Quintero, Peyton McKee, Maggie Granger, Lily Riedel, Jessica Hughes, Bella Tran, Maddie Smith, Aidan McAllister and Jacob Gonzalez.