Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Music group Bell Biv DeVoe performed in front of a sold-out audience this past Saturday, (March 3, 2018), inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La. The trio kept the crowd on its feet and dancing in the aisles with an energetic set of hip-hop and dance music, including its No. 1 hit “Poison.” Visit www.goldenuggetlc.com for upcoming shows, including Willie Nelson on Friday, March 9, and Dionne Warwick on Saturday, March 10.