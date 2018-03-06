Friends and family from all over the country will miss the lovely, handwritten notes and cards of celebration and gratitude as Myra Wanda Coffman has peacefully ended her journey here on earth. By her side on March 1, 2018, were daughter Nan Coffman Moore along with dear friend and caretaker, Juanita McKinney.

In recent years, Myra could often be found playing bridge at Carriage Inn in Huntsville, Texas so it was not surprising when she chose to move there after losing her beloved husband of 67 years, Clifton Simpson Coffman, in 2010. They spent more than thirty years together in their unique home on Pleasant Street where Myra diligently followed a gardening calendar, with her friend and employee the late George Harris, that most could not fathom, but all admired.

Born in Orange, Texas on May 16, 1920, to Clarence W. and Edna Peveto Hare, Myra’s family included her sister, Ethelaura Ramey with whom she remained close with daily phone calls until the end of her life.

After graduating from Orange High School, she went on to earn associates, bachelors and masters degrees from Lamar Community College, Stephen F. Austin, and Sam Houston State. She taught in Orange, Huntsville, and Alabama and was especially proud, with good reason, of her work supervising new teachers. The importance of education, beginning with her mother’s college success remained strong in her life.

Myra married Clifton, a United States Army lieutenant, in 1942 in Orange, Texas. They moved among numerous army bases. Myra returned to Orange until her husband came home from the Pacific theater and they paused in Trinity, Texas in 1946 before settling in nearby Huntsville in 1954. Thirteen years later, opportunity called Clifton from Athens and Decatur, Alabama where Myra successfully continued her work in education at Athens College and John C. Calhoun Jr. College.

Myra and Clifton returned to their Texas home in Huntsville to enjoy retirement filled with travel, bridge, gardening, and time with family including Nan and husband Craig Moore; sons Clifton Simpson Coffman III (Bill) and wife Dianne; Charles Addison Coffman, and his son Dana Clay, upon who they doted. Myra was fond of Bill’s stepchildren, Jonathan Andrews and Julie Burgin. She is also survived by her sister Dr. Ethelaura Ramey and niece Patrece Ramey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clifton, and nephew Richard G. Ramey.

The family is so grateful to caregivers who have become dear friends: Juanita McKinney and Helen Jackson; and to others who also provided care with kindness, Dorothy Gomer, Rosa Isaacs, and Veronica Sanchez.

A tribute to Myra and her remarkable 97 years will be held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, Texas on March 10, 2018. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins at 11:00 am with a short graveside memorial following at Mayes Cemetery, also in Huntsville. Remembrances of gifts to The American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers are appreciated.

Full obituary may be viewed and memorial condolences made to the family at www.shmfh.com.