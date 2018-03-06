The Orangefield Sophisticats participated this weekend in the American Dance and Drill Team Regional in Galveston, Texas. The Sophisticats had an unbelievable showing and earned numerous awards. The team received the following awards; Sweepstakes/ Gussie Nell Davis Award, judges’ awards for jazz, prop, hip-hop, contemporary and production. The team was also awarded a platinum for technique/precision/ choreography/presentation and finished in first place in the extra small school division. The team also received the “Best of the Best” award placing fourth overall.

The Sophisticat officers were awarded in the extra small school division the Sweepstakes/Gussie Nell Davis award, judges’ awards for jazz, novelty and contemporary. The officers also received a platinum award for technique/ precision/choreography/presentation and finished in first place in the extra small school division. The officers were also awarded the “Best of the Best” award placing fifth overall.

Three of the Sophisticats placed in the top five solos in the extra small school division. Carlee Grimes placed fifth. Jocelyn Myrick placed third and Meara Patterson placed first.

The Sophisticats are directed by Jill Yeaman and Jerri Graffagnino. Thank you to all that came to support the Sophisticats this weekend.