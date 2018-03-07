Spring break on Sabine Lake
Photo: Joshua Sehon of Bridge City displays a nice redfish caught on Bailey’s Road at Sabine Lake.
For the Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
Next week marks the annual hiatus from school that kids of all ages look for
once the Christmas holidays are over, spring break is here! During this week off
from the rigorous demands of reading, writing, and arithmetic you can rest
assured that a cry will rise up from the masses that there is nothing “fun” to
do. Video games have long been mastered and challenges are getting more
difficult to come by every day, give your student a first hand look at some real
life they may have never seen before and take them out on Sabine lake.
It is astounding that so many kids have so little idea about things that
pertain to the outdoors. On a guide trip last year a client had brought his
college age son along, during the day we encountered some rosette spoonbills
feeding in the shallows near the mouth of a bayou. “Man would you look at those
pink flamingos” the young man exclaimed, “I had no idea that there were really
birds that looked like that?”. After a brief lesson on the actual name of the
birds and the places that they inhabit I could tell that the young man was
becoming more interested in the trip as well as the surroundings. After a day on
the water this young man had a better perspective on a whole new world that he
never knew existed until he witnessed it himself. When things like this happen
and I am fortunate enough to see how people are affected by the outdoors it
gives me a good feeling that little else can compare with.
I know as I watched my son at a young age when we would venture out on the
water that he was being affected in a positive way. By introducing him to things in nature he learned valuable lessons and experienced things that hopefully will affect him in a way
that will help him later on in life. By introducing a youngster to the outdoors
you may be opening up a whole new area of interest that your child will never
outgrow.
Now you don’t need to have a boat or fancy gear to get a kid started or
introduced to the outdoors, all you need is some time and a little bit of
planning. There are plenty of places like piers, beaches, lakes, and rivers that
offer outdoor opportunities. State parks are great places to start because they
have helpful information as well as personnel to get you headed in the right
direction. By placing a call to a particular park or outdoor venue you can get
some idea of what each place has to offer as well as the best times to go there.
By doing a little bit of homework you can plan your outdoor activity and
maximize your fun, after all fun is what it is all about.
There are lots of local outdoor attractions here at home as well as all over
the state, choosing the right one for you and your young one is just the first
step on a long journey that will provide many pleasant memories in the years to
come. The Blue Elbow Swamp, canoe trips on Village Creek, and just about any
refuge along the gulf coast all offer some of the more interesting places to
visit and things to do. A simple phone call to the state park headquarters or
visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website for all the information you need
concerning each park and the activities offered.