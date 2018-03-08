Norma Faye Ketelers Williams, 80, of Austin and a former longtime resident of Bridge City, died Sunday, March 4, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City, with Father Steven Leger officiating. A burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Arthur.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on October 29, 1937, Norma was the daughter of Roy Louis Ketelers, Sr. and Florence Margaret Whitmeyer Ketelers. She was a former member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Norma enjoyed art, including drawing and painting, photography, sewing, and gardening. She liked to cook for her family and her gumbo was a favorite among her children. Above all else, Norma was a loving mother whose greatest passion in life was her children and grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Marilyn Lynd and Roy “Bubby” Ketelers, Jr.; and infant son, John Robert Williams.

Norma is survived by her sons and their spouses, Mark and Judi Williams of Sugar Land, Bradley and Connie Williams of College Station, Michael and Ting Williams of Austin, Matthew Williams of Call; and daughters and their spouses, Jennifer and Charles Kirkland of Rule, Angela and Amy Williams of Round Rock. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Williams and wife, Kathlyne, Justin Williams, Ryan Williams, Garrett Williams, Lauren Freemyer and husband, Bryan, Cassidy Williams, Tori Williams, Noelle Williams, and Jaden Williams; and great-grandchildren, Weston Freemyer and Ryley Kirkland.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Charles Kirkland, Tyler Williams, Mark Williams, Bradley Williams, Michael Williams, and Matthew Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Williams,Ryan Williams, Garrett Williams, and Jaden Williams.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.