Dave Rogers

For The Record

Paul Burch is Orange’s newest council member in waiting.

The owner of Lookin Good Hair Salon on N. 16th Street and Sentimental Journey Estates Sale, Burch was declared elected and issued a certificate of election at Tuesday morning’s Orange City Council meeting.

“I’m a businessman, so I have a vested interest to contribute back to my community,” Burch said.

“I believe it takes a successful council to grow Orange.”

Burch was the only person to file as a candidate to serve the final two years of a term as Place 6 Council Member, an at-large position.

But even though city council passed a resolution declaring him elected Tuesday, Burch will not take his oath of office until after the May 5 election.

By law, Larry Spears, Jr., surrendered the Place 6 position when he filed to run for Orange mayor, but will continue to serve the city as a councilman until the election.

Outreach minister Charles Thomas is Spears’ May 5 opponent.

Burch is president of the Orange Community Players theater group and on the board of directors of the Salvation Army and Friends of the Depot.

“I give back to my community,” he said.

He said he was surprised he didn’t have to campaign against an opponent to win his seat.

“Two people did pick up [filing] packages and chose not to turn them in,” he said. “I was ready for a race.

“I had a lot of people in the community backing me, so I said ‘Let’s do it.’”