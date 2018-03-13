Sally Cason Vance

Sally Cason Vance, 88, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on March 10, 2018, in Royse City, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Bill Fabriguze. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens in Nederland.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Bridge City.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on February 3, 1930, she was the daughter of Byron Cason and Mary John (Marshall) Cason. Sally retired from Sims Elementary school where she was a music teacher for 22 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church for many years. Sally was very devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. A pastor’s wife, Sally was very supportive of her husband’s ministry. Together they served various Baptist churches in the golden triangle area and traveled to several countries on different mission trips. She will be dearly missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Reverend Dale Vance; and sister, Mary C. Bethay.

She is survived by her children, Robert D. Vance and wife Karen of Bridge City, John B. Vance of Liberty, Mary P. Bingham and husband Jeff of Bridge City, and Brenda C. Barron and husband Philip of Royse City; grandchildren, Alex Bingham, Philip Dale Barron, Evan Barron and Emily Barron; and brothers, John T. Cason of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and William S. Cason and wife Ellen of New York City, New York.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Vance, John Vance, Philip Barron and Jeff Bingham.

For those who wish, memorials may be directed to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 445, Orange, Texas 77631.