A memorial gathering will be held soon at an appointed time.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1960 to George and Berna Gantt of Marble Falls, and was a graduate of Smithville High School.

She worked with home-schooling, natural health supplements, horticulture, and her father’s boat business.



She is survived by her loving children Nicholas Gardiner, Noah Gardiner, stepson Dillon Konarsky, and step grandson Kannon Konarsky; her father George Gantt, her siblings James Gantt, Bryan Gantt, and Ronda Fox; her former relatives: mother in law, Rella Gardiner, brother-and-sisters-in-law: Randy Gardiner, Judy Krueger, Debbie Herin, Nancy Kollaja, Sandra Kobs, and Jane Diggs.

She is preceded in death by her mother Berna Gantt, and her sister Deidre Sabrsula. Also her former relatives: husband, Dan Gardiner, father in law, Richard Gardiner, and sister in law, Peggy Gardiner, all formerly of Orange.

Contributions may go to her son, Noah Gardiner’s College Fund.

“Heaven and earth shall pass away but my words shall not pass away.” Matt. 24:35