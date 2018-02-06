Photo: Joshua Sehon of Bridge City displays a nice redfish caught on Bailey’s Road at Sabine Lake.
Capt. Chuck
Sherlock Breaux from the Creaux’s Nest
Wilbur, Lady Cards out to re-prove it
Dave Rogers
Head games.
Winning the head games when she is on the field for the Bridge City Cardinals has made
Crooks leads challengers to OC primary wins
Dave Rogers
The winds of change blew through Orange County Tuesday, as former Beaumont policeman Dean Crooks led a
Springing forward keeps clock builder busy
Roy McDaniel shows off one of his favorite clocks, one that is displayed between two cartoon football players he says represent his
Lacking hookups, temporary classrooms taunt educators
Cutline: Portable school buildings expected to ease Orangefield’s student overcrowding after Hurricane Harvey sit unused more than
Important Dates, March 2 and March 6, 1836
Roy Dunn
Early Life in Texas
At Washington on the Brazos, March 2, 1836, Texas
Carlton’s fund-raising hits high gear
Dave Rogers
Orange County Judge Stephen Brint Carlton has raked in more than $20,000 in campaign contributions
Lady Bobcats build upon solid foundation
Picture: The Lady Bobcats practice in the batting cage Tuesday as the Orangefield softball players practice indoors. (Photo by Dave
Dem candidates look to pump up party, ballot
Dave Rogers
What if they had an election and nobody came?
Well, from the standpoint of the Democratic Party in
Suing, not suing, CBA kerfuffle continues
Dave Rogers
Like rainy weather and Interstate 10 construction, the squabble between Orange County and its sheriff’s
Thomas seeks to ‘take Orange forward’
Dave Rogers
As an outreach minister, Bishop Charles Thomas is no stranger to helping others. He has long traveled the
Experience boosts Cards in lineup, dugout
Photo: Bridge City head baseball coach Chad Landry, right, teams up with former West Orange-Stark head coach Shea Landry (no
Tax payments deliver boost for county
Dave Rogers
Tax Assessor-Collector Karen Fisher was the bearer of some really good news Tuesday afternoon at the
Bridge City High School has your Valentine Flowers
Debbie Gregg hands basketball coach Larry Sterling an arrangement of a dozen pink roses he ordered as a Valentine’s Day present from
Every day is Valentine’s for Orange couple
Photo: Janelle and David Allen will mark the 30th anniversary of their first date on Valentine’s Day. (Photo by Dave Rogers)
Luce endorses Crooks in judge race
Dave Rogers
Kenneth Luce, a former candidate for Orange County Judge, has endorsed challenger Dean Crooks over
Judge candidates top January donations, spending
Dave Rogers
Political newcomer Dean Crooks’ campaign continues as the big spender while his opponent in the March 6
Brown fights Dems for place in race
Dave Rogers
There’s an election coming up and aspiring-to-be County Judge Donald Brown says folks in the local
Market Basket to rebuild in Mauriceville
Dave Rogers
Talk about friendly people and fast service.
Mauriceville will be getting a new and improved $4.4 million
Incumbents defend records at GOP meet
Dave Rogers
Orange County Commissioners’ Court incumbents defended their record on fiscal stewardship and economic
Sabine River Ford Pro Rodeo at Tin Top Arena
Some of the roughest, toughest cowboys and cowgirls competed for $15,400 added money at the Tin Top Arena in Orange last Friday and
