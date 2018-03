Category: Happenings

Congratulations to Stark Reading Contest Winners at Bridge City High School





















The 2018 winners of the school-level competition held March 5, 2018 at Bridge City High School (Left to Right):

Maggie

All the right moves



Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Music group Bell Biv DeVoe performed in front of a sold-out audience this past Saturday

LCM Engineering students participate in Shadowing Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Engineering students traveled to the Beaumont Event Centre for Junior Achievement’s

BRIDGE CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Bridge City Public Library has just received a gift of 100 new children’s books, ranging from pre-kindergarten through early

Amy Yadon Named Employee of the Month by Bridge City Chamber of Commerce



The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Amy Yadon, Branch Manager/Escrow Officer of Capital

Stark Foundation Building Dedication (ORANGE, Texas) – The Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation Board of Trustees and Staff will dedicate the new Walter G. Riedel

Brushing is Important to Teeth Health Dr. Chris Riedel recently visited St. Mary Catholic School PreK and Kindergarten classes. The purpose of the visit was to impress

More music events on tap in coming weeks Courtesy photo

Country music artist Cody Jinks has scheduled a second show at the Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont on Friday, March 23

ASTROS STILL AVOID USING THE “D-WORD” ABOUT THEIR FUTURE



The Houston Astros seem to have done almost everything right the past few years and are enjoying the title of

Bishop visits Orange Bishop Curtis Guillory visited St. Mary Catholic School and said Mass with Father Joseph Daleo as co-celebrant. The Superintendent

Valentine’s Kisses St. Mary Catholic School’s Student Council delivered their Valentine Express as they do each year. This year Mrs. Angela Smith

Night Ranger, Kevin Fowler Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Night Ranger, featuring from left to right, Keri Kelli, Brad Gillis and Jack Blades, will perform at the

BRIDGE CITY HIGH SCHOOL JANUARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH Bridge City, Texas, February 13, 2018 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the January Student of the

Mardi Gras celebration at OES First grade students at Orangefield Elementary had their annual Mardi

Gras celebration on Friday. Students enjoyed cheering at the

Orangefield High School band competes at solo and ensemble contest On Friday, February 9th, Orangefield High School band members competed in the Region 10 UIL Solo & Ensemble competition.

The

Debate Champs Two Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School teams took the 22 4-A District Championship in Cross-Ex Debate on February 3, taking

The Next Level Named BC Chamber Member of the Month The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce The Next Level has been named Member of the Month for January 2018

Entertainment Week Of January 31 2018 Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Local classic rock band Mixx Fixxer will perform at the Orange Riverfront Pavilion at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb