Category: Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle

Spring break on Sabine Lake Photo: Joshua Sehon of Bridge City displays a nice redfish caught on Bailey’s Road at Sabine Lake.



For the Record

Capt. Chuck

Stay safe this spring, keep that PFD handy Capt. Chuck Uzzle

For the Record



As the mercury creeps up into a more comfortable range outside as well as on the

water

Waterfowl hunters finally get some help Photo: With heavy straps of Oklahoma ducks are Brock Carter, Jonah Lemoine, Hunter Uzzle and Jake Cowan. RECORD PHOTO: Capt. Chuck

1st split coming to a close as goose numbers continues to build Photo: Hunter Uzzle

For the Record

Capt. Chuck Uzzle



The first half of duck season for most Texas hunters in our area will

Louisiana duck season opens while Texas hunters continue to do well Picture: Keith Longlois holds up a very nice strap of ducks from the weekend.



For the Record

Capt. Chuck Uzzle



A

Duck season opens and tactics change For the Record

Capt. Chuck Uzzle



“You remember when….” is a question that I am hearing all too often these days,

especially

Fall fishing is the right time for kids All along the Texas gulf coast the pattern is the same, cool fronts signal the

much anticipated frenzy that is fall fishing

Redfish like it hot! It’s a familiar scene that is played out all along the gulf coast from Texas to Florida, anglers armed with light tackle weapons

It’s never too hot to think about hunting season The mercury in the thermometer shows temperatures creeping towards triple digits

and everybody you look at appears to have just

Wade fishermen escape the heat only to challenge Mother Nature For the Record

Capt. Chuck Uzzle



The big center console finally drifts to a stop in the early morning darkness as

the anchor

Lure size is key during the heat of summer Photo: Hunter Uzzle get’s unclose and personal with a red caught on a top water plug.



Capt. Uzzle

For the Record

Lure size is key

More than one “right way” For the Record

Capt. Chuck Uzzle

You ever wonder what a 64 pack of Crayola crayons, 31 flavors of ice cream at Baskin Robbins, or

Spring break on Sabine Lake For The Record

Capt. Chuck Uzzle

This week marks the annual hiatus from school that kids of all ages look for

once the Christmas

Deep water can be the key Photo: Steven Juranka took this 9 pound 5 ounce largemouth from the south end of Toledo Bend on shallow flat near much deeper

Black drum provide rod bending action this spring For The Record – Capt. Chuck Uzzle

It is always the intent of any fisherman to do battle with a mighty fish, a

giant

Springtime is the right time for spinnerbaits

For The Record- Capt. Chuck Uzzle

Any tackle geek knows they are the next great weapon in the angling arsenal,

saltwater

Big fish help to shake off the winter blues For The Record -Capt. Chuck Uzzle

As far as I am concerned February and the weeks leading up to March have to be some of the best

Stay safe this spring, keep that PFD handy There is a model of PFD that will suit everyone and absolutely no reason not to wear one.











For The

Texas duckhunters prepare for final weekend

For The Record- Capt Chuck Uzzle

For all those hunters who have spent the last couple of months waking early,

fighting the

Waterfowl hunters head for the home stretch Hunters willing to put in some extra time scouting have been able to locate late season birds.





For The Record- Capt