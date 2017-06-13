Photo: Joshua Sehon of Bridge City displays a nice redfish caught on Bailey’s Road at Sabine Lake.
For the Record
Capt. Chuck
Category: Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
Stay safe this spring, keep that PFD handy
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
For the Record
As the mercury creeps up into a more comfortable range outside as well as on the
water
For the Record
As the mercury creeps up into a more comfortable range outside as well as on the
water
- January, 30
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Waterfowl hunters finally get some help
Photo: With heavy straps of Oklahoma ducks are Brock Carter, Jonah Lemoine, Hunter Uzzle and Jake Cowan. RECORD PHOTO: Capt. Chuck
- January, 2
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
1st split coming to a close as goose numbers continues to build
Photo: Hunter Uzzle
For the Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
The first half of duck season for most Texas hunters in our area will
For the Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
The first half of duck season for most Texas hunters in our area will
- November, 21
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Louisiana duck season opens while Texas hunters continue to do well
Picture: Keith Longlois holds up a very nice strap of ducks from the weekend.
For the Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
A
For the Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
A
- November, 14
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Duck season opens and tactics change
For the Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
“You remember when….” is a question that I am hearing all too often these days,
especially
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
“You remember when….” is a question that I am hearing all too often these days,
especially
- October, 31
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Fall fishing is the right time for kids
All along the Texas gulf coast the pattern is the same, cool fronts signal the
much anticipated frenzy that is fall fishing
much anticipated frenzy that is fall fishing
- October, 17
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Redfish like it hot!
It’s a familiar scene that is played out all along the gulf coast from Texas to Florida, anglers armed with light tackle weapons
- August, 1
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
It’s never too hot to think about hunting season
The mercury in the thermometer shows temperatures creeping towards triple digits
and everybody you look at appears to have just
and everybody you look at appears to have just
Wade fishermen escape the heat only to challenge Mother Nature
For the Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
The big center console finally drifts to a stop in the early morning darkness as
the anchor
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
The big center console finally drifts to a stop in the early morning darkness as
the anchor
- June, 13
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Lure size is key during the heat of summer
Photo: Hunter Uzzle get’s unclose and personal with a red caught on a top water plug.
Capt. Uzzle
For the Record
Lure size is key
Capt. Uzzle
For the Record
Lure size is key
More than one “right way”
For the Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
You ever wonder what a 64 pack of Crayola crayons, 31 flavors of ice cream at Baskin Robbins, or
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
You ever wonder what a 64 pack of Crayola crayons, 31 flavors of ice cream at Baskin Robbins, or
- March, 21
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Spring break on Sabine Lake
For The Record
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
This week marks the annual hiatus from school that kids of all ages look for
once the Christmas
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
This week marks the annual hiatus from school that kids of all ages look for
once the Christmas
- March, 14
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Deep water can be the key
Photo: Steven Juranka took this 9 pound 5 ounce largemouth from the south end of Toledo Bend on shallow flat near much deeper
- March, 7
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Black drum provide rod bending action this spring
For The Record – Capt. Chuck Uzzle
It is always the intent of any fisherman to do battle with a mighty fish, a
giant
It is always the intent of any fisherman to do battle with a mighty fish, a
giant
- February, 21
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Springtime is the right time for spinnerbaits
For The Record- Capt. Chuck Uzzle
Any tackle geek knows they are the next great weapon in the angling arsenal,
saltwater
- February, 14
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Big fish help to shake off the winter blues
For The Record -Capt. Chuck Uzzle
As far as I am concerned February and the weeks leading up to March have to be some of the best
As far as I am concerned February and the weeks leading up to March have to be some of the best
- February, 7
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Stay safe this spring, keep that PFD handy
There is a model of PFD that will suit everyone and absolutely no reason not to wear one.
For The
For The
- January, 31
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Texas duckhunters prepare for final weekend
For The Record- Capt Chuck Uzzle
For all those hunters who have spent the last couple of months waking early,
fighting the
- January, 24
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Waterfowl hunters head for the home stretch
Hunters willing to put in some extra time scouting have been able to locate late season birds.
For The Record- Capt
For The Record- Capt
- January, 17
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More
Oklahoma offers up prime waterfowl opportunity
Brock Carter, Bryce Carey, Chance Lemoine, Hunter Uzzle, Jonah Lemoine and Joli enjoy some fantastic goose hunts in Oklahoma
- January, 3
- Hunting & Fishing: Capt. Chuck Uzzle
- More