KAZ’S KORNER
SHOOTINGS TOOK PLACE NEAR MANY SPRING TRAINING SITES
Very seldom is a current-event topic discussed publicly by professional athletes. But the recent senseless shootings at
- February, 27
ASTROS STILL AVOID USING THE “D-WORD” ABOUT THEIR FUTURE
The Houston Astros seem to have done almost everything right the past few years and are enjoying the title of
- February, 20
SPRING TRAINING STARTS TODAY MINUS MANY FREE AGENTS
The day of the long-term, nine-figure major league baseball salaries may be coming to a screeching
- February, 13
EAGLES OUTPLAYED AND OUTCOACHED PATS IN SB 52
If you wanted to see a low-scoring super bowl with rock-ribbed defense, then Super Bowl LII Sunday was not for you. Those folks
- February, 6
MANY STORY ANGLES UNCOVERED IN SUPER BOWL LII HYPE
I try to read as many Super Bowl stories as I can during the two weeks between the National Football League’s
- January, 30
HOUSTON SPORTS FANS HAVE REASONS TO BE GLEEFUL
There was extreme jubilation in Foxborough, MA., Philadelphia, Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN. and
- January, 16
NFL PLAYOFFS REACH HALFWAY POINT
There’s a good chance the four teams that were victorious in last week’s National Football League Wild Card Playoffs
- January, 9
NFL PLAYOFFS BEGIN WITHOUT TEXANS, COWBOYS OR SEATTLE
For the past decade or so, one or more of my favorite National Football League teams—the Houston Texans, Dallas
- January, 2
SEVERAL RULES NEED TO CHANGE IN NFL
I was watching an NFL game the other day when I saw a wide receiver make an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone, run right
- December, 26
SANTA LIKES THE MUSTANGS, TOO
A good crowd of West Orange-Stark fans were anxiously waiting for the kickoff between the Mustangs and Wimberley for
- December, 19
ESPN THE MAGAZINE ARTICLE DEFINITELY FAKE NEWS
For about the last year we have been hearing the term “fake news” with it pertaining to the national political scene
- December, 12
AGGIES NEW COACH JIMBO FISHER IS THE BEST MONEY CAN BUY
Texas A&M’s football program operates on the old motto: “It takes
- December, 5
TOP TWO TEAMS, SEVERAL COACHES BITE THE DUST
Last weekend, which signified the final college football games of the 2017 season had its usual laundry list of head
- November, 28
NFL PLAYOFF HOPES FADING FOR LONE STAR STATE FANS
Last Sunday was very crucial for both the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys. They both were three games behind
- November, 21
WHEN JERRY JONES SPEAKS, THE OTHER 31 NFL OWNERS LISTEN
Last week a small group of National Football League owners met to discuss the extension off NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s
- November, 14
IS THE POPULARITY OF NFL REALLY DECLINING?
To many ardent National Football League fans, their favorite team is on sacred grounds. Anyone talking trash about
- November, 7
ASTROS, TEXANS GAMES RATED ‘BEST EVER’ BY MANY
The sports fans who sat in front of their television set for more than 12 hours Sunday were treated to two of the best events of the
- October, 31
FOOTBALL GAME, TAILGATING HIGHLIGHT WEEKEND AT WEST POINT
A steady, cold rain fell throughout the first half of the game at West Point’s Michie Stadium until it turned to sleet fueled by a
- October, 24
KAZ’S FEARLESS FORECAST
WEST ORANGE-STARK over HARDIN-JEFFERSON—This not only is Homecoming for the Mustangs but it also is the first District 12-4A-II game
- October, 17
KAEPERNICK’S COLLUSION CHARGE SHOULD END HIS NFL CAREER
National Football League fans nearly panicked Sunday afternoon when news broke that Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers had suffered
- October, 17
