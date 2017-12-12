FINAL WEEK BEFORE ELECTION
Election Day, March 6, is only a few days away. We want to thank all the candidates who used our two
TODAY IS A SPECIAL DAY
Today is Valentine’s Day and also Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. The beginning of the Lenten season
- February, 13
FACING ANOTHER WEEK
Well, it’s come on another week with things about the same here at the Creaux’s Nest. Mark did fly back in
- February, 6
HANGING TOUGH
Things are a long way from being close to normal here at the Creaux’s Nest. Roy is still out, the Creaux is also under
- January, 30
FACING ANOTHER TOUGH WEEK
Another week has come around and it’s time to produce new issues of the County Record and Penny Record. We
- January, 23
Old Man Winter Howls In Orange County
‘Old man winter’ has blown in to 2018 in a way that is unexpected for most of us
- January, 16
LOCAL ELECTIONS—LOW KEY
The earliest primaries in the nation this year are in Texas. Early voting begins Feb. 20, only six weeks
- January, 12
WINTER BLAST WELCOMES 2018
The new year brought a winter blast in Southeast Texas that rivaled many northern states. A five day
- January, 2
ANOTHER YEAR HAS FLOWN BY
GOODBYE TO 2017
It was a year of several disasters, storms and fires. On Jan. 20, a new president was
- January, 2
THE JOY OF MANY CHRISTMASES
For many years now Creaux and I have seen many Christmas days come and go. For the past 27 years Creaux
- December, 19
SNOW A WELCOME SURPRISE
Out of nowhere Orange County citizens woke up to a beautiful snow-covered morning. The only thing that could
(week of December 6)
DECEMBER 7, PEARL HARBOR—76 YEARS AGO
The attack on Pearl Harbor occurred 76 years ago. President Roosevelt had
(week of Nov. 29)
GOP JUDGE RACE LIKELY HEADED TO RUNOFF
A three man race is shaping up in the Republican county judges race in the
WE SHOULD ALL BE THANKFUL
A person should count their blessings because we all have many. Some are more fortunate than others but
- November, 21
CHAOS IN THE GOP
Some top Republicans say Roy Moore is unfit to serve in the
- November, 14
WE SALUTE ALL VETERANS, PAST AND PRESENT
This week the Lunch Bunch is again inviting all World War II veterans to a luncheon in
- November, 7
ASTROS FACE FINAL CHANCE
I thought game two of the 2017 World Series was a game for the ages but one of the greatest comebacks of
- October, 31
TEN DIED—5,000 RESCUED IN COUNTY
For several days Hurricane Harvey, that entered Texas east of Corpus Christi, couldn’t find a low
- September, 5
LOCAL JUDGE VIEWS ‘COSMIC MAGIC’
Judge Hershel Stagner and his wife Debra, traveled to Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Aug. 21 to view the
- August, 22
LESS THAN HALF A YEAR TO GO
I believe ten years ago was the year that it rained every day in August. I was starting to believe time
- August, 15
ENOUGH RAIN ALREADY
What would be ideal is if we got a two inch rain every 10 days, year around but weather is never perfect
- August, 8
- Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
